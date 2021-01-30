Rachakonda CP asks new-recruits to break stereotypes

Bhagwat said such training at the initial stage would help break stereotypes on gender issues and help recruits develop a gender sensitive approach.

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Saturday called upon newly-recruited police constables to break stereotypes and act beyond gender compartments. Gender sensitive police instills assurance and safety in women, he said.

Speaking at a training session for new constables of Rachakonda, Bhagwat said such training at the initial stage would help break stereotypes on gender issues and help recruits develop a gender sensitive approach at the workplace as well as when dealing with sexual violence and harassment.

“The training intends to ensure that the response of these police officers at the cutting edge level is appropriate in situations which warrant such sensibility and sensitivity. This would in turn increase the safety and assurance level in the perception of victims in particular and women in general while interfacing with the police,” he said.

