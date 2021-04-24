Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat urges people to donate plasma

By | Published: 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat urged those who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma and help others fighting the deadly virus. The Commissioner said initially there were misconceptions among people about plasma donation. “There was initial hesitation when we started the campaign, but now it has become a movement. Several persons have donated plasma and saved hundreds of lives in critical and emergency condition,” Bhagwat said.

He said the public have been cooperating with the police force by staying at home during the night curfew for the last few days. “For the first two days, due to lack of awareness and due to other reasons, there were some incidents of citizens stepping out of their houses for trivial reasons. But later on, they are voluntarily staying in their houses. This not only helps in fighting the virus, but also makes policing easy,” the official said.

