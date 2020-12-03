Rachakonda CP requests RPF to focus on human trafficking

As women and children were most vulnerable to trafficking, he requested the RPF to have special attention on identifying and rescuing victims and nabbing the culprits.

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said the police were able to prevent human trafficking only with support and cooperation from the Railway Protection Force and other government and non-government organisations.

As women and children were most vulnerable to trafficking, he requested the RPF to have special attention on identifying and rescuing victims and nabbing the culprits.

Speaking at a workshop held by the Railway Protection Force, South Central Railways, on strengthening of child protection mechanism in railway premises on Wednesday, Bhagwat suggested improving knowledge on protecting child in distress found at the railway stations.

Highlighting the importance of effective implementation of existing Acts, he requested the law enforcement officials to have an effective prevention, protection and prosecution.He also advised on maintaining the confidentiality of the identity of victims of such abuses.

G M Eswara Rao, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, RPF, SCR stressed upon the need to prioritize protecting children in distress at railway stations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .