Rachakonda Cybercrime police nab Nigerian or online fraud

By | Published: 7:07 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police nabbed a Nigerian national and his accomplice from Uttar Pradesh on charges of cheating people in the guise of sending valuable gifts and foreign currency on social media here on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Henry Chukwuvi Opera (31), a football coach and a native of Nigeria, and Suraj (29), an auto-rickshaw driver. Both are residents Goutham Buddha Nagar in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Henry who came to India on medical visa for a surgery, married a woman from Karnataka and settled here. He further joined as part time football coach in New Delhi, where he met his fellow Nigerians who committed online frauds including gift frauds, job frauds and loan frauds.

“Henry too adopted the same modus operandi to earn easy money and joined them and started cheating people online. They fraudulently procured the bank accounts to carry out their transactions,” police said.

In December 2020, they cheated a person from Hyderabad on the pretext of sending gift and foreign currency and fabricated a story that the parcel was caught by customs people at Delhi Airport, and to get it released made the victim transfer money into bank accounts provided by Suraj.

Following a complaint from the victim, the cybercrime police booked a case and with the help of technical clues traced and nabbed the suspects. They were produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

