Rachakonda Police bust human trafficking racket

By | City Bureau | Published: 3:53 pm 3:55 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Human Trafficking unit of the Rachakonda Police busted a woman trafficking gang and arrested three organisers apart from rescuing a victim at Lecturer’s Colony in Hayathnagar late on Friday.

The arrested persons were U. Yadaiah and his wife U. Chittamma and Rahul, all three organisers, while one customer, Bhaskar, too was arrested.

A 26-year-old Bangladeshi woman was rescued from the gang, police said, adding that the couple had contacted Rahul, a human trafficker involved in procurement of Bangladeshi women, for flesh trade in Hyderabad.

One Imran from Bangladesh brought the victim in the guise of working as a domestic help in India and handed over her to Rahul, who brought her to Hyderabad and forced her into flesh trade.

Accordingly, she was sent to the couple’s house in Hayathnagar, where they were allegedly running a brothel.

