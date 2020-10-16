Rachakonda police issue traffic advisory

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: In view of heavy water flow and damaged roads, the Rachakonda police have issued certain traffic restrictions at several parts across the commissionerate. Accordingly, heavy vehicles were not allowed towards Uppal from Warangal side and being diverted at Yamnampet cross roads towards Gowrelly and LB Nagar. Motorists were requested to avoid Ghatkesar, Chengicherla, Boduppal and Uppal route in view of damaged roads and flyover work.

Likewise, heavy vehicles would not be allowed towards Uppal from Chengicherla and diverted towards NFC, Nacharam side. Traffic movement was slow at Chaitanyapuri, Nagole and Alkapuri, YSR Garden, RCI Road and Balapur due to water-logging and at Nagireddypally due to culvert damage. Citizens were requested to take alternate routes.

