Rachakonda Police issue traffic advisory

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Hyderabad: In view of the completion of Praja Sangrama Padayatra Yatra of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay at Tukkuguda village beside the Outer Ring Road on Saturday, there will be traffic restrictions in the surroundings.

In view of heavy traffic flow on Srisailam National Highway, motorists have been asked to use alternative routes to reach their destination and avoid the Srisailam Highway between 3pm and 10pm.

To reach the RGIA from LB Nagar, Hayathnagar area commuters were requested to use Mandamallamma, Balapur and Videocon junction route. Those coming to RGIA from Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta are requested to use Aramghar and Shamshabad route.

No heavy vehicles are allowed to get down the ORR Exit No 14 at Tukkuguda from afternoon until completion of the programme. Ambulances and other emergency vehicles will be allowed.