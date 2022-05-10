Rachakonda Police nab man with 22 kg of marijuana

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team along with the Nacharam police nabbed one person and seized 22 kilograms of marijuana that was being smuggled to Hyderabad from from Sileru on the Andhra Odisha Border.

The arrested person, Shaik Fareed Iqbal (34), a car driver from Nacharam, was wanted in a drug case by the Keesara police. Two suspects, Rambabu, a supplier from Sileru and Maruthi, a receiver from Sangareddy district, were absconding.

Police said Iqbal procured marijuana from Sileru and smuggled it to Narayankhed and Hyderabad and sold it. About 10 days ago, he went to AOB area and purchased 22 kg of marijuana from Rambabu for Rs.2,000 per kg and stored it in his house.

On Monday night, as per Maruthi’s request, Iqbal started on his bike with the marijuana towards Narayankhed, when he was caught at Baba Nagar.