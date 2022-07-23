Rachakonda Security Council organises cybercrime awareness session

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: A cybercrime awareness session, particularly on crime against women, financial fraud, job fraud, cyber stalking and social media harassment was organised by the Women’s Forum and Cyber Security Forum of Rachakonda Security Council on Saturday.

Over 678 participants joined the 1.5 hours virtual session, which was chaired by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat. Sharing instances on how women are trapped, young children bullied without their involvement and being led to stress and depression, Bhagwat said the need of the hour was to create cyber awareness and teachers and parents need to protect children from being victimized. It is utmost important to be vigilant always and use the social media wisely,” Bhagwat said.

RKSC Joint Secretary – Cyber Security Forum Anil Rachamalla also spoke.