Rachakonda She Team averts child marriage

Published: 9:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police She Team from the Bhongir division averted a child marriage and rescued a minor girl here on Friday.

The parents of the 13-year-old girl from Masaipet in Yadagirigutta mandal had fixed her wedding with a 22-year-old boy from the neighbouring village.

“We received information that elders of both sides had fixed the wedding. We went to their houses and counselled their families on the negative impacts of early marriages. They then called off the wedding,” police said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, appreciating the good work of the She Teams, requested citizens not to encourage child marriages as it is a crime. Priests, wedding invitation printers, elders and supporters of the marriage and parents of the child would be held responsible, he said, adding that early marriages increase the chances of maternal mortality.

The Rachakonda Police requested citizens to report child marriages on Dial 100 or the Rachakonda Police WhatsApp number – 9490617111.

