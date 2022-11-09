Rachakonda She Teams nab 125 including school teacher for harassing women

Hyderabad: In the last six weeks, the Rachakonda Police She Teams caught 125 persons including a school teacher for harassing women at various spots across the Commissionerate. They booked 91 cases, including 28 First Information Reports during this period.

Officials said complaints were received from various sources including direct, through WhatsApp and via social media from different hotspots like metro trains, stations, bus stops, working places and colleges across Rachakonda. Those caught attended mandatory counseling sessions conducted by the trained counselors and professional psychologists at the Police Commissioner’s camp office at LB Nagar.

According to the She Teams officials, out of the 125 persons caught, 74 were minors, who were counseled by senior psychologists.

Apart from this, nearly 100 others, including several minors were caught during decoy operations at Kushaiguda, Choutuppal, Bhongir, Ibrahimpatnam, LB Nagar, Malkajgiri and Vanasthalipuram. The She Teams also conducted decoy operations on metro trains and ensured fines were imposed on 12 persons who entered compartments reserved for women.

Officials said three child marriages were averted by the She Teams in the last six weeks. Till date, the teams have prevented 155 child marriages across the Commissionerate and rescued the same number of minor girls.

The Rachakonda Police, with the cooperation of self-help groups also conducted awareness programmes on the negative impacts of child marriages.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the work of She Teams and urged women to approach She Teams through the Rachakonda WhatsApp control number – 9490617111 or Dial 100 when in distress.