WhatsApp new feature lets you to hide ‘online’ status

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:04 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

WhatsApp has also launched the much-awaited ‘Communities’ feature

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has rolled out a new privacy feature that allows you to hide your active status while using the app. Though the feature was launched a couple of months ago, it is now available for all users on the iOS and Android platforms.

While users were earlier able to turn off their ‘last seen’ status — a feature that shows the time the user was last active on the app — the ‘online’ status would be visible to everybody while using the instant messaging platform.

With the new online status hiding feature, users can now decide who can see their online presence and chat with certain people without letting the contacts know about their active status.

Meet online presence 👋 Rolling out now is a feature we know you'll love 💚 Decide who sees your online status 👀 Now you can chat with certain people without all your contacts knowing you're there 🤫 Learn more: https://t.co/J9CrM3BNYO pic.twitter.com/mDNF3Qzdcv — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 2, 2022

Here’s how to hide your online status on WhatsApp:

Android and iOS users will first need to update the WhatsApp app

Open the WhatsApp app and head over to the ‘Settings’ menu

Click on Account settings and scroll down to privacy option

Click on Last seen & online

Now, you can select “who can see when I’m online”

Change the setting as per your requirements

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also launched the much-awaited ‘Communities’ feature. In addition, the instant messaging platform also introduced some features for groups as well, including 32-people video calling, 1024 group participants, and more. WhatsApp said that these features will be available in the next few months.