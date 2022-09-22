Racing: Athulya fancied for Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The M Bobby-trained Athulya, who is in fine fettle, is expected to score in the Nagaland Plate 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65, 5 year old and over, the feature event of the races here on Friday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. News Maker 1, Shivalik Dhanush 2, Miss China 3
2. Ice Storm 1, Angel Dreams 2, D Fighter 3
3. Pinnacle Point 1, Clever Hans 2, Fassbinder 3
4. O Kanhaiya 1, Eye The Wind 2, Milos 3
5. Athulya 1, Fernet Branca 2, Dornish 3
6. Think N Fly 1, Ruby Woo 2, Altair 3
Day’s Best: Pinnacle Point.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.