Horse Racing: Divit Lady fancied for Delhi feature

New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained Divit Lady looks good in the upper division of the Delhi Age Plate, a handicap for horses in Class-III, rated 40 to 66 (lower class eligible), in a field of eight runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.45 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Jet Sukhoi 1, Rios Princess 2, Tesoro 3
2. Pedro 1, Cressida 2, Spartan X 3
3. Divit 1, Ashwa Haither 2, Oralie 3
4. Queen Of The Sky 1, Lodge Keeper 2, Miss Scarlett 3
5. Sir Ramon 1, She’s A Beauty 2, Princess Elena 3
6. Airmax 1, Midnight Hawk 2, Jet Space 3
Day’s Best: Divit.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Treble: 4, 5 & 6.