Horse Racing: Divit Lady fancied for Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained Divit Lady looks good in the upper division of the Delhi Age Plate, a handicap for horses in Class-III, rated 40 to 66 (lower class eligible), in a field of eight runners, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Jet Sukhoi 1, Rios Princess 2, Tesoro 3

2. Pedro 1, Cressida 2, Spartan X 3

3. Divit 1, Ashwa Haither 2, Oralie 3

4. Queen Of The Sky 1, Lodge Keeper 2, Miss Scarlett 3

5. Sir Ramon 1, She’s A Beauty 2, Princess Elena 3

6. Airmax 1, Midnight Hawk 2, Jet Space 3

Day’s Best: Divit.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.