Raghava Lawrence touches Rajinikanth’s feet to seek blessing

The 'Kanchana' director in the short video could be seen greeting Thalaivar (leader, commander or boss) and seeking his blessings.

By IANS Published Date - 06:01 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Chennai: Tamil actor-director Raghava Lawrence, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming supernatural-horror-comedy film ‘Chandramukhi 2’, went to meet superstar Rajinikanth and sought his blessings for his new outing.

He also congratulated him for the massive success of ‘Jailer’.

Taking to his X, formerly known as Twitter, the actor-director posted a snippet of his meeting with the Superstar and wrote: “Hi friends and fans, Today I met my Thalaivar and Guru @rajinikanth to wish him for jailer’s blockbuster success and got blessings for #Chandramukhi2 release on September 28th. I’m so happy”.

Concluding his statement, he wrote: “Thalaivar is always great. Guruve Saranam”.

Wearing a full on white attire wearing a kurta and dhoti, the ‘Don’ actor was seen touching the superstar’s feet, bending down and giving a full namaskaram with Rajinikanth smiling and giving his full blessings.

The two later hugged and got a photo clicked with Raghava just looking like he had the time of his life and Rajinikanth also smiling.

Thalaivar’s ‘Jailer’ was one of his most successful outings and garnered not only great critical and commercial acclaim, but also did extremely well with audiences managing to surpass blockbuster films like ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Oh My God 2’ by a good long mile.

‘Chandramukhi 2’ is a sequel to director P Vasu’s first film ‘Chandramukhi’ which starred Rajinikanth in the lead. The second film is coming after nearly two decades though it has almost no connection with the first film.

Raghava Lawrence will act as Vettiyan, the present-day version of an old king also called Vettiyan when a family moves into the king’s palace which is haunted by the ghost of the old king’s court dancer Chandramukhi played by Kangana Ranaut.

Chandramukhi is a deceptively beautiful and graceful dancer who harbours a strong thirst for bloody revenge against king Vettiyan, and Raghava who is the king’s present version will reawaken that angry spirit leading to an onslaught of terrifying supernatural occurrences with many comedic moments.

The movie will also intercut between scenes of both the past and the present as the last trailer had also shown Kangana Ranaut fighting with a sword.

‘Chandramukhi 2’ will hit theatres on September 28, 2023.