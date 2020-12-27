Raghu Master accepts Green India Challenge

Raghu Master, who had worked for movies like Arya 2 and Oosaravelli, thanked TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for coming with such an initiative which benefits the environment.

By | Published: 5:21 pm

Popular choreographer in Telugu television and film industry, Raghu Master on Sunday accepted the Green India Challenge and planted saplings at his residence.

Raghu Master, who had worked for movies like Arya 2 and Oosaravelli, thanked TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for coming with such an initiative which benefits the environment.

“It is high time for us to react to the issues concerning ecosystems. Planting trees would improve the oxygen we breathe. I am thankful to MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for starting such a green initiative. Not just kickstarting it, he is also successful in making everyone part of it,” he said.

