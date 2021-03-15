Ragojipeta of Jagtial district hogs limelight at national level

The ideal Gram Panchayat finds place among 75 villages across country for ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrations

Jagtial: The non-descript village of Ragojipeta in Medipalli mandal has found its place among the 75 villages across the country where ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahostav’ celebrations are scheduled to be held commemorating 75th year of Indian Independence.

As part of a 75 week-long celebrations, the Union government has decided to organise a series of events to commemorate 75th year of Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the programme on March 12 to commemorate 91st anniversary of Dandhi March. A total of 75 Gram Panchayats progressing on various developmental and welfare activities across the country have been selected for the 75-week long celebrations which will be continued up to August 15, 2022.

Ragojipeta is one among two villages selected for the Independece celebrations from Telangana State. Dhugapalle in Nangunur mandal of Siddipet district is also selected for the event.

As part of Mission Antyodaya, the Central team recently visited the Gram Panchayat and studied various developmental works and government welfare schemes being implemented in the village and submitted a report to the government. Based on the report, the Central government has selected the village for national level event for the latter’s initiatives to eliminate poverty, water conservation, construction of 100 percent toilets, developing rainwater harvesting pits and others.

Having the population of 1,151, the village has 382 houses and every household has an individual toilet. In order to save water, 220 rainwater harvesting pits were constructed. apart from these, a graveyard, palle prakruthi vanam and other works were also taken up under the State government’s prestigious village development programme ‘Palle Pragathi’. CC roads, drainages, high mast lights and other developmental works were also taken up in the village with Rs 70 lakh during the last two years.

Speaking to Telangana Today, village sarpanch Balasani Laharika expressed her happiness for selecting her Gram Panchayat for the national level event. She stated that it could be achieved with the cooperation of all the villagers. As part of celebrations, the works are being taken up for the welfare of poor and women would be enhanced further. Special Grama Sabhas would also be conducted to discuss elimination of poverty, village development, women employment and others.

Since the village has no major water source, they had dug staggered contour trenches around Peddagutta as well as Mallanna temple gutta to enhance ground water level, she informed.

