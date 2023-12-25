Rahul Gandhi extends Christmas greetings

By ANI Published Date - 08:23 AM, Mon - 25 December 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Christmas.

Taking to his official social media account, X, the Congress leader, said, “Merry Christmas! May your hearts be filled with love, your homes with happiness, and your lives with peace.” The Congress party posted on X, “The Congress family wishes you all a Merry Christmas and a season filled with love and togetherness. Let us cherish the spirit of unity and compassion during this holiday season!” People across the country celebrated Christmas Eve with mass midnight prayers taking place in different states. The churches were lit up and people even burst firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh to celebrate the winter festival.

Midnight mass prayers were held at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi on the occasion of Christmas.

Prayers were also held at St. Francis Xavier’s Cathedral in Bengaluru.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.

Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on December 25.