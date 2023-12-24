Hyderabad aglow with Christmas cheer

There's anticipation in the air for a delightful 2023 conclusion

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 10:28 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Churches and streets in Hyderabad come alive with vibrant hues as celebrations bring out the festive spirit. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The streets of Hyderabad dazzled with festive lights and came alive with vibrant Christmas celebrations, as people on Sunday evening thronged Churches to participate in the midnight mass.

The Churches were elaborately decked up with trinkets and festoons, while the air pulsated with the melodious carols. The festive spirit of the midnight mass and carol singing by youngsters made the Christmas celebrations even more exciting.

The biggest congregation on Sunday night was seen at the 200-year-old St. John’s Church and St. Mary’s Basilica at Secunderabad. Celebrations were equally vibrant at Wesley Church in Ramkote, All Saints Church, St. Joseph’s Cathedral at Gunfoundry, Baptist Church in Narayanguda, and St. George’s Anglican Church at Abids, among others. The festive fervour was evident from Sunday morning itself with various city churches holding special prayers and midnight masses.

Across Hyderabad, a significant number of people from all religions actively participated in the night congregations and also the special prayers on Monday morning. Attired in their best, people exchanged greetings, gifts, and cut cakes.

Additionally, cultural events were organised emphasising the message of Jesus’ birth. Meanwhile, with the weekend coinciding with December 23 and 24, and Christmas and Boxing Day on the 25 and 26, people of Hyderabad seized the golden opportunity to stretch their holiday joy. With December 30 and 31 also coinciding with the weekend, and January 1 being a New Year holiday, many are taking time off between December 27 and 29 for an extended holiday.

“December is a favourite month for me. The festive spirit is everywhere. As the year concludes, many in our office are either working from home or taking time off to cherish moments with family,” says Samhitha Gundi, an IT employee from the city.

The city’s streets are noticeably quieter as residents embark on journeys to hometowns or exciting holiday destinations. Despite this, Hyderabad is gearing up for a joyful conclusion to 2023, with the air charged with anticipation for joyous gatherings and memorable moments to collectively bid farewell to the year.