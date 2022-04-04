Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Telangana Congress leaders

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:40 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi held a marathon meeting with Telangana Congress leaders in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi held a marathon meeting with Telangana Congress leaders in New Delhi on Monday evening and discussed a host of issues, including current political situation and preparations for the next Assembly elections in the State.

Senior Congress leaders, including Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sanga Reddy MLA T Jagga Reddy, former MP V Hanumanth Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi also spoke in detail over the tiff between Telangana Government and Central Government over paddy procurement issue.

During the three-hour long meeting, apart from political situations, there were discussions on internal affairs in the State unit, sources said. There were several instances, when party leaders found fault with TPCC president’s style of functioning.

It is learnt that Rahul Gandhi had instructed the Congress leaders to set aside their personal agendas and work for the party’s cause.

“Rahul Gandhi specifically directed the leaders not to announce the candidates’ names for the next elections and party will take a final call on the candidates list,” a senior leader said.

During the last one week, this was second time, Telangana Congress met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. “We were informed that conditions were favorable for Congress in Telangana in the next elections and were directed to maintain discipline,” said the leader.

Former MP V Hanumanth Rao reportedly said Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi had directed the leaders to fight on behalf of the farmers and ensure their welfare.

