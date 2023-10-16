Rahul Gandhi set to begin Mizoram visit ahead of polls

Gandhi will lead a march in Aizawl and engage with the people during his visit, stated Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Lalmalsawma Nghaka.

By PTI Published Date - 01:45 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Aizawl: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to commence his three-day visit to Mizoram on Monday to campaign for the party’s candidates for the November 7 assembly polls in the northeastern state, party officials said.

During his visit, Gandhi will lead a march in Aizawl city and interact with people, Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Lalmalsawma Nghaka said.

The party is likely to announce its candidates for the 40-member assembly polls during Gandhi’s visit, he said.

“Rahul Gandhi will arrive here on Monday as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra. During his three-day visit, he will participate in a 2-km-long march from Chanmari to Treasury Square in Aizawl and will campaign for our candidates. He will also interact with renowned personalities of the state,” Nghaka said.

Gandhi will address a press conference before his departure on October 18, he said.

The counting of votes is scheduled on December 3.