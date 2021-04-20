Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

“All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” he wrote.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID,” the 50-year-old posted on Twitter.

After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021



A number of Congress leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma have tested positive for COVID-9.

Singh is admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

