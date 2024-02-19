Rahul Gandhi urges youth to defend their rights

By ANI Updated On - 19 February 2024, 09:19 AM

Prayagraj: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called upon the youth of the country to rise and stand up for their rights.

He asserted that the youth should have the primary claim over the country’s wealth and resources, rather than the “people like Adani and Ambani”.

Addressing a large gathering of people, which consisted predominantly of youth, on the thirty-sixth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in this holy city of ‘Sangam’, Rahul Gandhi agreed with and shared the concerns of, the youth, particularly about their future, career and employment opportunities which were shrinking.

There was an unprecedented rush of enthusiastic crowds in the Yatra who were raising slogans supporting the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

Acknowledging the love and support, he said, “he was touched by their affection and will always cherish it.”

Ankit, one of the youths present in the gathering, reached out to Gandhi and revealed how papers related to competitive exams were getting leaked. He alleged that the question paper related to one of the exams conducted by the UPPSC was leaked a day in advance and everyone had the question paper on his/her phone a day before the actual exam date.

The former Congress president alleged that “the country’s resources were being pocketed by a select few people like Adani and Ambani, while people belonging to backward classes, the Dalit and Adivasi communities as also the economically weaker sections from among the general castes were ignored and marginalized.”

He pointed out the ease with which loans were granted and approximately Rs 15 lakh crores of loans for rich billionaires were waived off, contrasting it with the difficulties faced by common people from marginalized sections in obtaining loans.

Compared to that, Rahul Gandhi said, “If a common man belonging to the backward class, the Dalits, Adivasis or the economically weaker sections from the general category applies for the loan, he will never get it.”

Gandhi reiterated that the caste census would be the x-ray of the socio-economic situation prevailing in the country as it would not only reveal the number of people belonging to the particular castes, communities and tribes but also reveal who was controlling the wealth and resources of the country.

He alleged that the BJP government was scared of telling the truth about the overwhelming majority of people in the country, which has been deprived of its legitimate and genuine rights.

He said the BJP wants these people to remain deprived of their legitimate rights.

Rahul Gandhi temporarily halted his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Varanasi on Saturday to address public protests over wild elephant attacks in Wayanad.

With Lok Sabha polls approaching, the Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ followed by the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ aims to cover 6,700 km across 15 states.