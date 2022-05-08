Rahul Ramakrishna announces his marriage with romantic pic

By IANS Published: Published Date - 04:43 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Rahul Ramakrishna who shot to fame with ‘Arjun Reddy’, has revealed that he is to tie the knot soon.

The actor also posted a photo of himself and his fiancee Bindu kissing. Several fans sent supportive comments on the post.

Before the pandemic, Rahul, who made a name for himself in Tollywood with multiple blockbusters, had planned to marry his lady love, Bindu.

Bindu is a software developer, and the couple had previously planned a simple registered wedding.

Bindu was a big fan of Rahul’s work, he previously revealed. At a gathering, the couple initially met. When Bindu offered him a ride back home because he couldn’t locate one, the two connected.

“I thought that was a pretty thoughtful gesture on the part of a stranger. As we opened up on the ride, our relationship began.”

“We have a lot in common, whether it’s personality or professional attributes,” Rahul recalls.

Apart from ‘Arjun Reddy’, Rahul has a couple of big movies included in his biography, while his recent appearance in SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster pan-India movie ‘RRR’ grabbed him more appreciation.