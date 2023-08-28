Rahul wins ‘Mr Sportex Classic India Bodybuilding’ title

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:35 AM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: C Rahul from Secunderabad clinched the Mr Sportex Classic India Bodybuilding title at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on Monday.

He was also declared ‘Champion of Champions’ for the category. Rahul received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh as the winner. Kishore emerged as runner-up and took home Rs 50,000. Kishabh won the Mr Sportex Classic India Men’s Physique title and was awarded Rs 1 lakh cash prize. Pavan Kumar stood second and won Rs Rs 50,000.

The competition, which drew 172 entries, was jointly organised by the Bhagyanagar Bodybuilding Association (BBA) and Hitex. Sampath Kumar, BBA president, and members of the judges panel presented the trophy and medals.

Winners: Up to 55 Kg: Syed Yousuf; Up to 60 kg: V Durgesh; Up to 65 kg: Devendra Reddy; Up to 70 Kg: Mohd Rayees; Up to 75 kg: C Rahul; Up to 80 Kg: Surya Jadiya; Up to 85 kg: Mohd Ali Mohiuddin; Up to 90 Kg: M Nagaraja Reddy; Up to 90Kg: Kishore Kumar Naik; Men’s Physique: Below 170 cms: Pawan Kumar; above 170 cms: Kisbah.

