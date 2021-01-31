Railway helplines merged into one

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Indian Railways has decided to merge railway security helpline number 182 into Rail Madad single helpline number 139 for convenience of passengers. This integration of both security helpline numbers into single helpline 139 will help the passengers to make all enquiries and lodging grievances.

Earlier, Indian Railways had provided the 182 as security helpline toll free number to provide speedy assistance to passengers in the event of thefts, harassment, pick pocketing or other criminal incidents on trains or rail premises. Now, to make services more efficient, the railways has launched the Rail Madad 139 helpline number, web and a mobile app to register complaints and to provide essential information to rail passengers.

Rail Madad is a digital initiative which integrates all the passenger complaints received from multiple modes on a single platform, a press release said. Web-based complaints can be registered through www.railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in and the mobile app can be downloaded from Google Play Store or Apple iOS store. It also registers various complaints like security, child helpline, catering, coach maintenance, accidents, vigilance and general issues for real time and immediate assistance in one easy step, the release said.

