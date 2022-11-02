Railway Police rescues minor girl kidnapped from Bengaluru

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:59 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Hyderabad: The RPF personnel rescued a minor girl who was kidnapped from Bengaluru, at Ramagundam railway station and arrested the kidnapper.

Responding to a message from Bengaluru police that a minor girl was kidnapped by a person and they were suspected to be travelling in Secunderabad bound trains, the RPF personnel swung into action and launched a search operation in all incoming trains from Bengaluru. During the checks in Train No.16031 on arrival at Ramagundam Railway Station, the victim minor girl and the kidnapper were identified. The rescued girl and the kidnapper were both handed over to the Bengaluru police.

RPF Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad, Debashmita Chattopadhyay said it was a quick operation by RPF Secunderabad and Inspector Ramagundam with his immediate action verified the minor’s photo immediately through WhatsApp with Bengaluru Police and rescued the victim.

Operation Matrishakti:

Meanwhile, the personnel of RPF Khammam provided assistance to a woman passenger who went into sudden labour in a train and rushed her to the Government Hospital within golden hours. The woman went into labour at Khammam station on October 31 and D.Srinivas Rao, head constable, who was posted there, rushed to her aid, called in an ambulance and immediately shifted her to the hospital.

Under Operation Matrishakti, the RPF personnel specially the women RPF personnel, extend help to pregnant women who suddenly go into labour during their train journeys in pregnancy. In the year 2021, assistance was provided to three such women passengers while till now this year, RPF personnel aided nine pregnant passengers.

Passengers were requested to utilise Railway Helpline 139 to lodge complaints of such incidents for on board/immediate medical assistance.