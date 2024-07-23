| Hyderabad No Forceful Abduction Of Girl From Tarnaka Metro Station Police Clarify

Viral message warned of potential trafficking activities and claimed that women at bus stops were involved in gathering information to trap girls

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 23 July 2024, 12:08 PM

Representational Photo

Hyderabad: The Women Safety Wing of the Telangana State Police has debunked a widely circulated social media message claiming that a girl was kidnapped from the Tarnaka Metro station in the city.

Authorities confirmed that no forceful abduction occurred and the girl in question has safely returned to her parents.

“A case has been registered and an investigation revealed that there was no forceful abduction of the girl. She has returned home to her parents,” the police clarified.

The viral message, which urged heightened vigilance in Tarnaka, Habsiguda, Nacharam, Mettuguda and NGRI, warned of potential trafficking activities and claimed that women at bus stops were involved in gathering information to trap girls.

Police clarified that the information was false and caused unnecessary panic among residents.

Officials highlighted the importance of verifying facts before spreading such messages.