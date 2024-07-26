Hyderabad: Thieves steal hand bags of passengers in train

The incident occurred when the train halted for about an hour at Parli Vaijnath station.

26 July 2024

Hyderabad: Thieves targeted passengers on board the Sainagar Shirdi (SNSI) to Kakinada Port (COA) Express (17205) and decamped with their handbags containing jewelry and other valuables worth several lakh at Parli Vaijnath in Maharashtra on Friday early hours.

The incident occurred when the passengers were travelling from Shirdi to Eluru, during the journey the train halted for about an hour at Parli Vaijnath station.

According to the complainants, at that time thieves sneaked into the B4, B5 and B6 coaches (three-tier AC compartments) and stole the handbags.

The passengers lodged a formal complaint with the Government Railway Police, Secunderabad who said a case will be booked and transferred to Maharashtra railway police, on basis of jurisdiction.