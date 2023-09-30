Railways MoS visits Vizag station

The minister also interacted with the Divisional Officials and GatiShakti unit officials to review the Visakhapatnam station redevelopment project.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:12 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Photo: X

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh, who is presently on a three-day visit to the city, inspected the Visakhapatnam railway station on Saturday.

She reviewed the station redevelopment activities and other infrastructural developments at the station, took stock of various activities in progress at the station and in the Division.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao, former MLC PVN Madhav and officers accompanied her during the inspection.

Darshana Jardosh visited the One Station One Product stall at the Visakhapatnam station where Etikoppaka toys are being sold, interacted with the vendor and enquired about sales and cooperation from the Railways. Later, she took part in the Swachhta Abhiyan – Ban Plastic campaign and distributed health kits to the Safai Karmacharis at the station. She interacted with them and appreciated their role in keeping the station clean.

Saurabh Prasad highlighted various developmental activities which have been carried, in progress and key achievements of the Division while the Gatishakti officials explained the project details and progress of the project through power point presentation.

Darshana Jardosh also inspected the multi level car parking site which is in progress at the station and later inaugurated the Coach Restaurant at the station which was developed under the Non-Fare Revenue by Waltair Division.

She appreciated the Divisional Officials for undertaking such innovative projects and effective utilization of resources.

Speaking to the media, Darshana Jardosh said that Visakhapatnam Railway Station is one of the busiest railway stations in the country.

The foundation stone for the work on redevelopment of the Station was laid by the Prime Minister and she had reviewed progress of various projects and discussed ways to ensure their timely completion.

She appreciated the Waltair Division officials for achieving highest loading, revenue and taking several steps towards development of railways. She said- ‘One Station, One Product’ (OSOP) is providing an opportunity for passengers to experience the rich heritage of India and to buy local/indigenous products.