Visakhapatnam: 11 held in Rs 357 crore cricket betting racket

Eleven persons have been arrested in Rs 367 crore cricket betting racket in Visakhapatnam

By PTI Published Date - 06:52 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: City cyber crime police have arrested 11 persons in connection with cricket betting through online apps and freezed Rs.75 lakh out of the Rs.367 crore transactions done through 63 bank accounts.

Informing this to media persons here on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Srinivasa Rao said the cricket betting gang was traced after a victim Yerra Satthibabu lodged a complaint in `Spandana’ programme 20 days ago saying that he was cheated to the tune of Rs. Eight lakh. Several startling facts were revealed by the arrested during interrogation during the past 15 days, he stated.

While the owner of Jyothi Cars and Travels in the city, Dinesh alias Mosu was the kingpin with crores of rupees credited to his bank accounts, Suribabu of Atchutapuram and Vasudeva Rao of Waltair opened current accounts in various banks and were conducting betting for the past couple of years.

There were eight others involved in the racket and the accused were using several online apps like X 333, X 666, Lots X, and Inside Edge for stakes and those who made profits initially were found to lose heavily later.

The DCP said such gambling was going on in some clubs in the city but there was difficulty in spotting them as they it was done online. It had to be seen how the culprits opened current accounts in banks and examine their bank statements, he said.