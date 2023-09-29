AP: Workshop on Etikoppaka toy making held

The workshop which concluded on Friday, was held to connect the students with the roots of the rich heritage of our country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Visakhapatnam: Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan showcased a unique effort to revive the ancient surviving art Etikoppaka, wooden toy making through a three-day workshop as a part of the Music and Art Club, Tarang – a Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan initiative.

The renowned Padma Shri Awardee and expert Chintalapai Venkatapathi Raju exhorted the students to create the exquisite Etikoppaka wooden lacquer toys using natural dyes and imparted the importance of preserving the National Culture, rekindling the values of tradition through his art.

The workshop which concluded on Friday, was held to connect the students with the roots of the rich heritage of our country. The students were engrossed in making tops, bangles and beautiful artefacts.

They used Wrightia Tinctoria wood for making seeds, old jaggery, Myrobalan, etc for extracting colours and Reora leaves for polishing. Chitturi Vasu Prakash, Director of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, encouraged the participants for their interest in reviving the ancient art.