Rain-battered Hyderabad limps back to normalcy

Except for a few parts which witnessed drizzle, no rainfall was recorded till evening hours on Thursday

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: After incessant rainfall during the last four days, the city breathed a sigh of relief from rains with clouds clearing slowly and sun making an appearance, on Thursday.

Except for a few parts which witnessed drizzle, no rainfall was recorded till evening hours on Thursday. This gave much needed relief for citizens, whose lives were severely affected with the heavy rains and inundation.

A weather warning with Meteorological Department, Hyderabad indicated that there is no rainfall activity in next two days and thereafter, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning was very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana.

During the last 24 hours, highest rainfall of 35.3 mm was recorded at Rajendranagar and across the State, maximum rainfall of 57.6 mm was reported at Bejjur at Kumuram Bheem Asifabad.

According to Met department, Hyderabad has recorded rainfall of 290.5 mm against a normal rainfall of 56.9 mm so far in this October.

