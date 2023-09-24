| Rain Returns To Halt Play Again In Second Odi Between India And Australia

Rain returns to halt play again in second ODI between India and Australia

It was the second instance as rain had interrupted play during India's innings as well when the hosts were at 79 for one in 9.5 overs.

By PTI Published Date - 07:43 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Indore: Chasing a mammoth 399, Australia were 56 for 2 when rain stopped play in the second ODI of the three-match series against Australia, here on Sunday.

David Warner (26) and Rain returns to halt play again in second ODI between India and Australia (17) were at the crease when heavens opened up at the Holkar cricket stadium.

Australia still need 344 runs in 41 overs to win the match.

Trailing 0-1 in the series, Australia had opted to field.