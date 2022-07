| Rains In Telangana In Next Three Hours

Rains in Telangana in next three hours

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:32 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad on Thursday, around 4.45 pm, has forecasted light to moderate rainfall in most parts of the state in the next three hours.

“Light to moderate rains are very likely to occur in districts including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtiyal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Kumarambheem Asifabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Siddipet, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mulugu, Yadari Bhuwanagiri, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Mancherial and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, in the next three hours, ” said the press release issued around 4.45 pm.

For Friday, a yellow alert indicating heavy rains has been issued to districts including Adilabad, Kumrambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal,Nizamabad, Jagityal,Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli,Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban)

On Thursday, the city recorded maximum temperature at 30.4 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature at 24.2 degree Celsius with a relative humidity of 59 per cent.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .