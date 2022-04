| Rains Likely To Lash Hyderabad In Next Three Hours

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:45 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in some parts of Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts during the next three hours today.

The unexpected rains began on Thursday, with areas like Madhapur, Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam, Khairtabad, Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, Yousufguda, Punjagutta, Kukatpally, Charminar, LB Nagar, Uppal, and Hayathnagar witnessing showers, which in turn brought down the scorching heat by several notches.

According to weather officials, summer showers could continue for the next four days. The IMD has also issued a thunderstorm and lightning alert for places including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, Medak, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba, Narayanpet, and Kamareddy.