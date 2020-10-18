Rains: More drinking water samples being tested by HMWSSB

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed HMWSSB officials to increase the water samples collection and ensure there is no contamination of drinking water.

By | Published: 3:31 pm

Hyderabad: In the last 24 hours, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) collected 10,400 drinking water samples and conducted water quality tests. This is four times higher than the samples collected during regular days.

In view of the heavy rains, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed HMWSSB officials to increase the water samples collection and ensure there is no contamination of drinking water. Further following the Minister’s instructions to expedite restoration and repair of damaged water and sewer lines, HMWSSB is taking up the works with a cost of Rs.1.20 crore.

Drinking water is being supplied in cans and water sachets were also being distributed in all the rain affected areas. Households are being appealed to clear all the water stored in sumps and tanks and sanitise them with bleaching powder. Further, they were also being given chlorine tabs to be mixed in drinking water as a precautionary measure to avoid any water borne diseases.

During a teleconference with officials, HMWSSB Managing Director M. Dana Kishore said 700 additional personnel were deployed to resolve choking of sewers at the customer’s premises and address other grievances.

Instructions were issued to officials to fix the overflowing manholes on roads and colonies on priority basis. Officials were directed to ensure all the sanitary workers wear masks, gloves and helmets and other safety equipment while taking up the works.

HMWSSB has drawn up plans to take up cleaning and minor repairs at reservoirs with a cost of Rs.50 lakh. This apart, each General Manager was sanctioned Rs. 5 lakh to take up cleaning of reservoirs within the Outer Ring Road limits.

