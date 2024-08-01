Rains prevent SCCL Kothagudem area to achieve July production target

SCCL Kothagudem area achieved 92% of its July coal production target, producing 9.18 lakh tonnes. It transported 10.91 lakh tonnes by road and rail.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 August 2024, 12:27 AM

SCCL Kothagudem area GM Shalem Raju speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Kothagudem: SCCL Kothagudem area achieved production target of 92 percent by producing 9.18 lakh tonnes as against the target of 9.98 lakh tonnes set for July month and 10.91 lakh tonnes of coal was transported by road and rail routes.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, the area general manager Shalem Raju informed that from April to July, 93 percent production target was achieved and 48.25 lakh tonnes of coal was transported. The set target could not be achieved as 35 cm rainfall was recorded in JVR OC and 52 cm in Kistaram OC in July.

He revealed that as many as 582 candidates were provided dependent jobs and 64 people were paid a lump sum amount in lieu of employment. SCCL management has signed a MoU with HDFC Bank to provide accident insurance up to Rs 30 lakh for contract workmen.