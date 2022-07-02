| Rains To Lash Hyderabad In Next Three Hours Imd 2

Rains to lash hyderabad in next three hours: IMD

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:06 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological department – Hyderabad on Saturday evening said that Hyderabad could witness light to moderate rains in some parts of the city during the next three hours.

According to IMD-Hyderabad forecast, parts of Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, Medak, Nizamabad, Jangaon, and Rajanna Siricilla districts could be receiving rainfall during late evening on Friday.

“Light to moderate rain/thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur during the next three hours,” said the press release issued at 5.30 pm on Saturday.

According to the forecast of IMD – Hyderabad, the city have recorded a maximum temperature between 31 degree Celsius on Saturday.