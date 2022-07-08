Raja Kumari and Raashi Sood collaborate for Big Bang Music’s latest track ‘Out of Love’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:59 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Big Bang Music is a new-age pop culture company that brings together the worlds of glamorous and intoxicating urban Punjabi pop music with punchy and powerful English hip-hop. It has now brought out ‘Out of Love’, a celebratory breakup anthem unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Delving into themes of heartbreak, betrayal, and empowerment, it’s as infectious a track as it is intimate. Composed by Raashi and produced by Hiten, who previously produced the mega-hit ‘Jugnu’, ‘Out of Love’ is bound to be an anthem to remember! The song’s release is accompanied by a psychedelic visualiser that showcases these stunning artistes not only singing their anthem but having a great time while doing so.

Reinventing herself at Big Bang Music, Raashi Sood is quickly making a name as a leading female artiste in the space. The English teacher from Ludhiana is probably better known as a prolific pop singer with sleeper hits and collaborations with The PropheC, Mickey Singh, and Manni Sandhu, as well as a Bollywood fusion video with Sonakshi Sinha already under her belt.

Having even been featured on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Raashi Sood’s almost fairytale ascent is an aspirational journey to remember. While Punjabi pop may be all the rage today, the dearth of female talent in the space makes her rise all the more important to watch out for.

Sharing her thoughts about the song, Raashi Sood, comments, “I had an absolute blast singing ‘Out of Love’ and working with a trailblazer such as Raja Kumari. While the sound is energetic and peppy, we’ve tried to convey feelings of heartbreak, longing, and love throughout the track. I’m thankful to Big Bang Music for giving me the platform to reach out to music lovers all across the world and look forward to more of such collaborations in the future.”

Today, her career ascends to even more stratospheric heights through a landmark record with a bona fide hip-hop megastar in Raja Kumari whose status in the industry is only growing by the day.

The Indian-American rapper and singer Raja Kumari commented, “When I first heard the record, I fell in love with the melody, the lyrics, and the emotion. After I found out that Raashi is a school teacher by day and a pop star by night, I was so inspired to do the song! When we went into the studio, we just vibed on the record and really made it something special. I think this shows a softer side of me, a different side of me and I just hope that everyone enjoys what we’ve made.”