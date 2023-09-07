Raja Kumari had a ‘mind blowing’ experience working with SRK for ‘Jawan’ title track

Rapper Raja Kumari has been doing wonders with her song for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', for which she has given the title track.

Having sung the 'Jawan' title track, the singer gushed about her excitement. After the release of the film, she has called the whole experience "mind blowing".

Earlier, Raja Kumari had gushed about working with SRK in the Atlee directorial, calling it a dream come true, as she had not expected it. She also attended the film’s special screening, and had a very positive response for ‘Jawan’.

While leaving from the special screening she shared: “I am not just saying this because my song is in there, but I was screaming, I was crying. I won’t tell you any secrets, but it is mind-blowing. SRK and RK forever, I love Shah Rukh.”

‘Jawan’ has been one of the most talked about and hyped up films of this year in Indian cinema, due to it both having Bollywood mega-star SRK, along with South Indian big names Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, as well as the talents of director Atlee, making it a full on pan-Indian release.

Now that the movie is out, it is getting rave reviews, and many fans have lauded the ‘Jawan Title Track’, praising Raja Kumari for bringing in all the necessary swag and attitude.

Talking about working on ‘Jawan’, Raja had earlier shared how she had manifested this, and it was literally a dream come true moment when Anirudh offered her to write and perform the title track of the film.

Along with her work in ‘Jawan’, Raja Kumari, has been making waves across both the national and the global music scene. She recently came out with her own album ‘The Bridge’ with a Bollywood-inspired dance music video for her track, ‘Juice’.