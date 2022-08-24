Raja Singh remarks against Prophet: Tension continues in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:45 AM, Wed - 24 August 22

Additional CP , DS Chauhan tries to persuade the protestors near Shehran Market old city on Tuesday night

Hyderabad: Tension continues in the city following the derogatory comments of BJP legislator T Raja Singh against Prophet Mohammed and his subsequent release on bail on Tuesday.

Groups of youngsters continued their protest in the city. Reports of protest came in from Amberpet, Tallabkatta, Charminar, Moghalpura, Khilwat, Bahadurpura and Chanchalguda.

The surroundings of Charminar continued to be witness the maximum late night protest. The police presence was beefed up and additional policemen deployed at the monument.

The police closed down the Puranapul Bridge and Moosarambagh bridge as a precautionary measure.

Police intensified patrolling in all areas of the city.

A police vehicle was damaged by a group of protesters at Moghalpura.