Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu’s project in the pipeline

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:59 PM, Sun - 3 April 22

Source: IANS

Hyderabad: Tollywood hitmaker S.S. Rajamouli is currently savouring the success of his most-hyped project ‘RRR’.

Not revealing much about his next big thing, Rajamouli still hints at a big-ticket movie with Mahesh Babu, which is yet to be announced.

“Because of the pandemic, I had many things to wrap up for ‘RRR’. With multiple postponements and uncertainty, I had to concentrate on ‘RRR’ alone. Meanwhile, I was trying to work on the storyline, which gives me hope that there are a couple of lines which interest me”, Rajamouli reveals.

As per Rajamouli, it usually takes about six to seven months for him to get the story completely penned, from the time he fixates on making the next move.

“From this point, to get into the pre-visualization and pre-production ready for the shoot, it takes about eight months. So, it will get rolling by this year-end”, Rajamouli stated, as he hints at the next project with Mahesh.

For now, up next for Rajamouli is a short vacation, as he wants to relax and bask in the glorious success in leisure.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, will wrap up his commitments in the meantime, before he will set out to act under ‘Baahubali’ director.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .