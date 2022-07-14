Rajanna-Sircilla: KTR instructs officials to be alert, take steps to avert incidents

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:20 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao instructed officials to be alert and take all precautionary measures so that previous kind of floods should not be repeated in Sircilla town this time around.

Rama Rao conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss the rain situation in the district at the Collectorate conference hall in Sircilla on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister wanted the officials to take steps to flow rain and flood water easily into Manair river.

Never before in the past, the highest rainfall has been recorded in the state in the month of July. According to primary estimations, 450 percent high rainfall was recorded.

Though a lesser rainfall was recorded in the district when compared to other districts like Peddapalli, Jagtial and Nirmal, officials should not be negligent.

Collector, Superintendent of Police, Irrigation officials and officials of other departments should be proactive. It was necessary to take steps to avert loss of life and reduce property damage to minimal. There should not be a single loss of life in the district, he instructed officials.

Proper safety audits should be done in municipalities as well as villages, he said and advised officials to act hard when the situation has arrived to rescue the lives of the public. Minister instructed officials to display warning boards and barricades at places where the construction works were under progress.

When enquired about the condition of 666 tanks in the district, irrigation officer Amarender Reddy informed the minister that all the tanks were strong and safe.

Instructing the officials to vacate the people staying in dilapidated houses, the Minister wanted the administration to close borewells and open wells which were posing threat to the public.

Talking about the possibility of spreading communicable diseases, the Minister wanted both medical and health as well as panchayatraj departments to work in coordination to avert the spread of seasonal diseases. Continuous sanitation works should be taken up to check the spread of seasonal diseases in rural areas and towns.

Rama Rao directed the officials to educate the people residing near to water bodies since Manair, Mulavagu and Nakkavagu were overflowing. Besides continuing the campaign through local cable channels, SMSs should also be sent to the mobile phones of the people.

The Minister instructed the officials to avoid loss of life by alerting the people before releasing water from Mid Manair reservoir. Visitors from Boinpalli and Illandakunta should also be prevented from reaching the MMD.

Besides the people from remote areas where road connectivity problems are likely to be developed, pregnant women whose delivery dates were closer should also be alerted.

He wanted the officials to take up marking on roads near speed breakers in between Siddipet to Sircilla and repair road damage due to heavy rains. Identify dilapidated schools and anganwadi centers and take steps to avert accidents.

Minister advised CESS officials to identify dangerous transformers in Sircilla and Vemulawada towns and take up safety measures.

Residents of Srinagar colony in Sircilla town should also be alerted, he said and advised officials to take steps to avert contamination of Mission Bhagiratha water.

Talking about Mission Bhagiratha, Rama Rao questioned why only 350 water samples were collected against 1.30 lakh tap connections given in the district. He instructed the officials to enhance sample testing by following international standards.