Rajanna-Sircilla: KTR lauds sarpanches for developing organic manure from waste

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao appreciated sarpanches of seven villages and officials for manufacturing organic manure from waste through composting. Organic manure is being manufactured through dry and wet garbage being collected from houses of seven villages. It is being developed under the brand of ‘Rajanna Sendriya Eruvu’.

Taking to his twitter account, KT Rama Rao appreciated gram panchayats sarpanches, Collector D Krishana Bhaskar, District Panchayat Officer Ravinder, District Rural Development Officer Koutilya for this initiative. “My compliments to the seven village sarpanches and Collector, District Panchayat Officer (DPO) garu on this wonderful initiative of developing organic manure from waste through composting. Branding it as ‘Rajanna Sendriya Eruvu’ is a novel idea helping both farmers and keeping our villages clean”, the Minister tweeted.

Organic manure is being developed in Kollamaddi of Ghambiraopet mandal, Jillella of Thangallapalli mandal, Konaraopet mandal headquarters, Marthanpeta of Vemulawada urban manda, Cheerlavancha of Vemulawada rural mandal, Lingampalli and another village.

Creating awareness among the public, gram panchayat staff collect dry and wet garbage from each and every house and shift it to compost sheds and manufacture organic manure. Informing that efforts have also been made to manufacture organic manure in 66 villages, district panchayat officials said that they are planning to implement it in all villages of the district.

Minister to attend sheep distribution programme

Nalgonda: Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao will attend a sheep distribution programme to be held at Nalgonda on January 16. District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil informed that 250 sheep units would be distributed to the beneficiaries at the programme. Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Minister for Power G jagdish Reddy would also attend the programme. Several MPs, MLAs and elected representatives would also take part in the programme.

