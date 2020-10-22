Rajasekhar not critical, says actor’s daughter

Actor and his family down with Covid, Chiranjeevi wishes them speedy recovery

Hyderabad: After the news broke out on Thursday morning about actor Rajasekhar battling Covid-19, his actor-daughter Shivathmika Rajasekhar announced that her father’s health condition was getting better. Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote, “I cannot thank you all enough for your love and wishes. But please know he is not critical. He is stable and getting better. Please do not spread fake news.”

“Nanna’s fight with Covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard. We believe that it is your prayers love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna’s speedy recovery! With your love, he’ll come out stronger,” she further mentioned in the tweet.

On Saturday, Rajasekhar confirmed that his family had tested positive for the virus. “Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon,” he tweeted.

Post Shivathmika’s announcement, actor Chiranjeevi responded with a tweet wishing the senior actor a speedy recovery. “Dear @ShivathmikaR. Wishing your loving dad and my colleague and friend #DrRajashekar a speedy recovery. All our best wishes and prayers are with him and your family. Stay strong,” he tweeted.

Dear @ShivathmikaR Wishing your loving dad and my colleague and friend #DrRajashekar a speedy recovery. All our best wishes and prayers are with him and your family. Stay Strong. https://t.co/7vorNZ8VMK — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 22, 2020

