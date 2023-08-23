Rajasthan govt shifts power allocation from industries to farmers, common people

Jaipur: In wake of increasing power crisis in Rajasthan, the state government will cut power supply to industries and give it to farmers and common men, said officials on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called a meeting with the officers on late Wednesday night to discuss ways for battling the ongoing power crisis in state. In the meeting, it has been decided to cut the power supply of the industries and give it to the farmers and common consumers, said officials.

Due to crisis, farmers will be supplied electricity in the night shift instead of day to irrigate their crops.

In fact, due to slowing down of monsoon in August, power crisis has deepened in the state. The demand for electricity has increased due to increase in temperature.

Load management is being done by the electricity department and power is cut from the city to the rural areas. Senior officials said that the average consumption of electricity in the state has crossed 3400 lakh units per day. The maximum demand for electricity has reached around 17,000 MW.

Due to no rain this time, the demand for electricity has increased. Power cuts are being done due to high demand and low supply to keep pace with demand and supply. Due to unavailability of sufficient power, power cuts of one to one and a half hours are being done in different areas as per requirement.