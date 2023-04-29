Rajinikanth comes under fire for supporting Chandrababu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

File Photo

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party leaders reacted sharply to the remarks of film star Rajinikanth who heaped praises on Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on the occasion of NTR birth centenary celebrations here.

The film actor had described Chandrababu as a visionary and said that the latter had developed Hyderabad.

According to reports, the widow of NT Rama Rao and chairperson of AP Telugu and Sanskrit Academy N Lakshmi Parvati, took exception to Rajinikanth’s remarks and felt the latter should recall the words of NTR during his last days.

She felt that people would not be carried away by the content of some books released. Rajinikanth’s remarks would have as much relevance as the two films of Balakrishna and neither Chandrababu, nor Rajinikanth deserved to speak on NTR, she opined.

Lakshmi Parvati also recalled that Rajinikanth who had supported Chandrababu when the latter backstabbed NTR, later apologised to NTR and the Tamil newspapers also criticised Rajinikanth on his stand then.

At Vijayawada, former minister and Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani said Rajinikanth supported Chandrababu when the latter had footwear hurled at NTR and was now praising the founder of TDP.

“All the blacksheep assemble at one place and organising the centenary of NTR. People are not bothered. What did Rajinikanth do when NTR was alive? And what makes him talk now? He is just reading from the script written by somebody,” he commented.