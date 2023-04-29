‘Couldn’t believe if it is New York or India’: Rajinikanth about Hyderabad at NTR centenary celebrations 

As part of his 25-minute speech in Telugu, Rajinikanth lauded the tremendous development in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth recently attended the centenary celebrations of actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) at Vijayawada. At the event, the legendary actor spoke about his association with the late actor. He also made a few interesting comments on Hyderabad and the video is going viral online.
As part of his 25-minute speech in Telugu, Rajinikanth lauded the tremendous development in Hyderabad. Addressing a huge gathering, he said, “I went towards Jubilee Hills side at night time after 22 years during jailer shooting. I wondered if I was in India or New York. Hyderabad is moving forward economically and everyone knows (sic).”
He also acknowledged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s contribution to the city.
I have travelled around Hyderabad after 22 years..
I couldn’t believe whether
Im in Hyderabad or in Newyork.
– Super star @rajinikanth#Hyderabad #HappeningHyderabad#Rajinikanth@KTRBRS pic.twitter.com/cvfPWz4pqn
— Baba Fasiuddin (@Babafasiuddin) April 28, 2023
Speaking about his off-screen bond with the late NTR, he said he has always been an admirer of the late actor and that NTR’s ‘Patala Bhairavi’ has created a huge impact on him. Rajinikanth also spoke fondly about NTR’s son Nandamuri Balakrishna. He said Balayya could do what neither he nor Amitabh Bachchan could do.