‘Couldn’t believe if it is New York or India’: Rajinikanth about Hyderabad at NTR centenary celebrations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:20 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth recently attended the centenary celebrations of actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) at Vijayawada. At the event, the legendary actor spoke about his association with the late actor. He also made a few interesting comments on Hyderabad and the video is going viral online.

As part of his 25-minute speech in Telugu, Rajinikanth lauded the tremendous development in Hyderabad. Addressing a huge gathering, he said, “I went towards Jubilee Hills side at night time after 22 years during jailer shooting. I wondered if I was in India or New York. Hyderabad is moving forward economically and everyone knows (sic).”

He also acknowledged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s contribution to the city.

Speaking about his off-screen bond with the late NTR, he said he has always been an admirer of the late actor and that NTR’s ‘Patala Bhairavi’ has created a huge impact on him. Rajinikanth also spoke fondly about NTR’s son Nandamuri Balakrishna. He said Balayya could do what neither he nor Amitabh Bachchan could do.