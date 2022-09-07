Rajinikanth, Kamal launch magnificent trailer of ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’

By IANS Published: Updated On - 11:21 AM, Wed - 7 September 22

The beautifully cut trailer, which was released just 15 minutes to midnight on Tuesday, promises a glorious film that narrates the story of India's greatest empire, the Cholas.

Chennai: Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan jointly released a fantastic trailer of director Mani Ratnam’s much ‘waited magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, which is based on the epic novel by writer Kalki, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in the city.

The three minute 30 second-long Tamil trailer begins with Kamal Haasan narrating in the background what the movie has to offer.

“A thousand years ago, before the golden era of the Chola empire dawned, a comet appeared in the Chola sky. The Oracles predict that the comet would claim the life of someone from the Royal family of the Cholas.

“Rivals surround the kingdom. The sea grows turbulent and treachery invades the Chola palace,” Kamal says even as we are treated to a glimpse of some glorious shots by cinematographer Ravivarman.

The trailer introduces Vikram as Aditya Karikalan and then goes on to show Jayam Ravi as Arun Mozhi Varman, who later on goes on to become the great Raja Raja Cholan.

The trailer defines Arun Mozhi’s character by showing him utter one dialogue. He says: “My father commanded me to bear arms for the Chola Kingdom. I am the kingdom’s defender and servant to its people.”

Next to be introduced is Karthi as Vallavarayan Vanthiyathevan. The gifted, street-smart warrior and trusted friend of both Aditha Karikalan and Arunmozhi Varman, says: “I am Aditha Karikalan’s friend. I had the good fortune of fighting shoulder to shoulder, alongside my prince.”

The trailer then goes on to give an idea of the plot. A scene in which Aditya Karikalan tells Vanthiyathevan, “our spies have warned us that an untoward incident is to take place at the Kadambur fort. Find out what is being plotted” is shown.

The trailer gives a glimpse that there are people who are looking to usurp the throne.

We are introduced to Trisha’s character Kundavai, a very smart and capable woman. She tells Vanthiyathevan: “I want you to go to Lanka. Find my brother Arunmozhi and bring him to me.”

Meanwhile, the trailer also gives away the fact that Arun Mozhi Varman has no intention of setting foot in Thanjavur.

And finally, the trailer introduces the audience to one of the most important characters of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ — Nandini, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The trailer shows Nandini looking to thwart Aditya Karikalan and Arunmozhi Varman from joining forces. She says to her husband: “We have to ensure that Arunmozhi Varman and Karikalan do not join forces.”

The brilliant trailer has heightened expectations from the film, the first part of which is to hit screens on September 30.